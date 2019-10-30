Qatar keen on building LNG terminal in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2019 04:44 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 04:44 PM BdST
Qatar has expressed interest in building a liquefied natural gas or LNG terminal in Bangladesh.
Visiting Qatari State Minister for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi made the offer at a meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Nasrul Hamid at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.
“They want to build an LNG terminal at Payra,” said Hamid.
Qatar has already tabled a bid to construct an LNG terminal at Matarbari. “They want to invest in the whole package, including the LNG-based power plant and the LNG supply,” said the state minister.
The government has so far received 12 tenders for the construction of the Matarbari LNG terminal, according to him.
Hamid set out the investment opportunities offered by Bangladesh to foreign investors at the meeting. “I’ve told them that many business facilities like economic zones are available here.”
The Qatari state minister has promised to discuss the issues with his government. The Middle-Eastern country has identified Bangladesh as an attractive investment destination, according to Hamid.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP leader Giasuddin Quader jailed for 3 years over ‘assassination threats’ against Hasina
- Garment workers protest for back pay in Gazipur
- Stop concocted campaign, concentrate on obligations: Bangladesh to Myanmar
- Wait and see, Hasina says as BNP calls government crackdown ‘eyewash’
- Greece, Bangladesh discuss efforts to broaden economic relations
- Bangladesh to host D-8 summit after 20 years
- Shakib should have informed ICC about match fixing offer: PM Hasina
- ACC files case against expelled Jubo League leader, wife over 'illegal wealth'
- DU students protest accommodation crisis in dormitories
- Three killed in Sitakunda ‘shootout’
Most Read
- Shakib wanted to meet bookie ‘first’, WhatsApp conversations reveal
- Shakib should have informed ICC about match fixing offer: PM Hasina
- ICC bans Shakib for two years for not reporting ‘corrupt approaches’
- Shakib confident of ‘stronger comeback’ from ban for breaching corruption code
- Wait and see, Hasina says as BNP calls government crackdown ‘eyewash’
- Mominul to captain Bangladesh in Tests, Mahmudullah in T20s against India
- Shakib ‘extremely sad’ after ICC ban for not reporting ‘corrupt approaches’
- ACC files case against expelled Jubo League leader, wife over 'illegal wealth'
- Onion prices will come down soon: PM Hasina
- Bangladesh to host D-8 summit after 20 years