Qatar keen on building LNG terminal in Bangladesh

Visiting Qatari State Minister for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi made the offer at a meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Nasrul Hamid at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“They want to build an LNG terminal at Payra,” said Hamid.

Qatar has already tabled a bid to construct an LNG terminal at Matarbari. “They want to invest in the whole package, including the LNG-based power plant and the LNG supply,” said the state minister.

The government has so far received 12 tenders for the construction of the Matarbari LNG terminal, according to him.

Hamid set out the investment opportunities offered by Bangladesh to foreign investors at the meeting. “I’ve told them that many business facilities like economic zones are available here.”

The Qatari state minister has promised to discuss the issues with his government. The Middle-Eastern country has identified Bangladesh as an attractive investment destination, according to Hamid.