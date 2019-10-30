HC scraps arms case trial against octogenarian Rabeya Khatun after 16 years
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2019 10:21 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 10:21 PM BdST
The High Court has exempted an octogenarian, Rabeya Khatun, from an arms case started against her over one and a half decades ago.
A High Court bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan gave the ruling on Wednesday after hearing a rule issued by the court earlier.
Supreme Court Lawyer Ashraful Alam Nobel represented the woman in court while Deputy Attorney General Harun-Ar-Rashid stood for the state.
Following the petition, the High Court on Apr 29 this year issued a rule asking the government to explain why the trial proceedings against Rabeya should not be quashed.
However, the lawyer decided to file the plea following a media report on the matter.
Police arrested Rabeya with firearms and six rounds of bullets at a residence of Garden Road area under Tejgaon Police Station on Jun 2, 2002.
Tejgaon Police Station Sub-Inspector Abdur Razzak started a case against Rabeya and two others on the same day.
On Sep 19 in 2002, police submitted a charge sheet against Rabeya and another accused 'Xulhaz' before a trial court.
The trial court on Mar 24 in 2003 framed charges against Rabeya and Xulhaz but there was no progress in the trial proceedings.
After serving in prison for six months, Rabeya was released from jail on bail.
