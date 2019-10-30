Home > Bangladesh

Garment workers protest for back pay in Gazipur

  Gazipur Correspondent,  Reuters

Published: 30 Oct 2019 02:11 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 02:11 PM BdST

The workers of Adib Dyeing Mills Ltd, a wing of garment maker Welltex Group, have taken to the streets to demand unpaid wages in Gazipur’s Sreepur Upazila.

Hundreds of workers descended on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway on Wednesday morning.

The protesters later marched towards the dyeing mill to press home their demand.

“We are talking with the authorities and process to clear their wages are underway,” said Sreepur Police Station OC Liakat Ali.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Wait to see if it’s eyewash: PM

Greece, Bangladesh to broaden economic ties

ACC sues expelled Jubo League leader over 'illegal wealth'

Bangladesh to host D-8 summit

DU students protest accommodation crisis

3 die in Sitakunda ‘gunfight’

Aziz Mohammad: 2 cases started

Longer wait for a new airport

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.