Garment workers protest for back pay in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, Reuters
Published: 30 Oct 2019 02:11 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 02:11 PM BdST
The workers of Adib Dyeing Mills Ltd, a wing of garment maker Welltex Group, have taken to the streets to demand unpaid wages in Gazipur’s Sreepur Upazila.
Hundreds of workers descended on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway on Wednesday morning.
The protesters later marched towards the dyeing mill to press home their demand.
“We are talking with the authorities and process to clear their wages are underway,” said Sreepur Police Station OC Liakat Ali.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Wait and see, Hasina says as BNP calls government crackdown ‘eyewash’
- Greece, Bangladesh discuss efforts to broaden economic relations
- Bangladesh to host D-8 summit after 20 years
- Shakib should have informed ICC about match fixing offer: PM Hasina
- ACC files case against expelled Jubo League leader, wife over 'illegal wealth'
- DU students protest accommodation crisis in dormitories
- Three killed in Sitakunda ‘shootout’
- Nephew, caretakers charged in two cases after raid on Aziz Mohammad’s house
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid secures bail in tax fraud case
- Father of slain blogger Avijit Roy appears in court to give testimony
Most Read
- Shakib should have informed ICC about match fixing offer: PM Hasina
- ICC bans Shakib for two years for not reporting ‘corrupt approaches’
- Shakib wanted to meet bookie ‘first’, WhatsApp conversations reveal
- Shakib's fate hangs in the balance
- Shakib confident of ‘stronger comeback’ from ban for breaching corruption code
- ACC files case against expelled Jubo League leader, wife over 'illegal wealth'
- Wait and see, Hasina says as BNP calls government crackdown ‘eyewash’
- Mominul to captain Bangladesh in Tests, Mahmudullah in T20s against India
- Shakib ‘extremely sad’ after ICC ban for not reporting ‘corrupt approaches’
- Onion prices will come down soon: PM Hasina