BNP leader Giasuddin Quader jailed for 3 years over ‘assassination threats’ against Hasina
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2019 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 04:17 PM BdST
A Chattogram court has sentenced BNP Vice Chairman Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury to three years in jail for making ‘assassination threats’ against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Giasuddin, the younger brother of executed war criminal Salauddin Quader Chowdhury, is currently absconding after securing bail in the case.
The court also imposed a Tk 5,000 fine on him with an additional three-month jail term for failure to pay the fine, said Additional Public Prosecutor Sameer Das Gupta.
In a discussion on the death anniversary of Ziaur Rahman on May 29 last year, Giasuddin said the fate of Hasina would turn out to be worse than that of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was assassinated in 1975, according to the case dossier
A report based on the statement was published in a local newspaper.
The day after the incident, Nazim Uddin Muhuri, the then general secretary of the Awami League's Fatikchhari unit, started the case accusing Giasuddin of threatening to assassinate Hasina, making a provocative speech and disseminating it in the media.
BNP leader Sarwar Alamgir and 50-60 others were also accused in the case.
The charges were framed on Sept 18 and the court heard six witness testimonies before passing its verdict on Wednesday, said lawyer Sameer.
