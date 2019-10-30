Balloon gas cylinder blast in Dhaka kills five, injures 14

At least 14 others were injured in the blast that took place on Road No. 11 on Wednesday afternoon.

"Four people died after a balloon vendor's gas cylinder exploded. But the dead could not be identified immediately," said Rupnagar Police Inspector Mokammel Hoque.

A vendor was inflating balloons using a gas cylinder placed on a van near a slum, the inspector said, citing witnesses.

"The van was surrounded by a lot of people, some of whom were buying balloons, when the cylinder suddenly exploded.”

Three units of the fire service were dispatched to the scene to conduct the rescue efforts, said Anwar Hossain, a senior fire service official.

"Four of the victims were children while the other was a woman aged about 30."

The dead children were identified only as Ramzan, 8, Nupur, 10, Shahin, 7, and Jannat, 14.

The injured have been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

"Of them, four are adults while the rest are children. Two of the injured are in critical condition according to doctors," said Bacchu Mia, inspector of DMCH's police outpost.