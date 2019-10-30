ACC seeks bank details of over 400 individuals from BB

Earlier, the central bank’s Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit or BFIU froze the bank accounts of the individuals and institutions as part of an ongoing drive by law-enforcing agencies against corruption which started with the busting of illegal casino establishments in Dhaka.

On Wednesday, ACC’s Director General (special investigation) Sayeed Mahbub Khan wrote to the BFIU’s general manager seeking information on banking transactions of the accounts, said Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, the spokesman for the ACC.

"As part of the ongoing anti-corruption drive, the Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating the cases related to irregularities, corruption, bribery, embezzlement of public money and amassing of illegal wealth,” said the letter.

According to media reports, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit has frozen accounts of more than 400 individuals and institutions since the beginning of the anti-corruption drive, it added.

In order to properly conduct the investigations and cases, it is necessary to review the actual financial transaction information along with the details of the frozen bank accounts, said the letter.