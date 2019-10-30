ACC seeks bank details of over 400 individuals from BB
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Oct 2019 09:06 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 09:06 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has sought bank details of more than 400 individuals from Bangladesh Bank in a bid to catch those who have made fortunes through corruption and other irregularities.
Earlier, the central bank’s Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit or BFIU froze the bank accounts of the individuals and institutions as part of an ongoing drive by law-enforcing agencies against corruption which started with the busting of illegal casino establishments in Dhaka.
On Wednesday, ACC’s Director General (special investigation) Sayeed Mahbub Khan wrote to the BFIU’s general manager seeking information on banking transactions of the accounts, said Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, the spokesman for the ACC.
"As part of the ongoing anti-corruption drive, the Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating the cases related to irregularities, corruption, bribery, embezzlement of public money and amassing of illegal wealth,” said the letter.
According to media reports, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit has frozen accounts of more than 400 individuals and institutions since the beginning of the anti-corruption drive, it added.
In order to properly conduct the investigations and cases, it is necessary to review the actual financial transaction information along with the details of the frozen bank accounts, said the letter.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ACC seeks bank details of over 400 individuals from BB
- EC to begin online NID registration from Malaysia in November
- ACC issues overseas travel ban on 11 PWD officials
- SC decision on Jamaat leader Azhar’s appeal against war crimes verdict Thursday
- Balloon gas cylinder blast in Dhaka kills five, injures 14
- Qatar keen on building LNG terminal in Bangladesh
- BNP leader Giasuddin Quader jailed for 3 years over ‘assassination threats’ against Hasina
- Garment workers protest for back pay in Gazipur
- Stop concocted campaign, concentrate on obligations: Bangladesh to Myanmar
- Wait and see, Hasina says as BNP calls government crackdown ‘eyewash’
Most Read
- Shakib wanted to meet bookie ‘first’, WhatsApp conversations reveal
- Shakib should have informed ICC about match fixing offer: PM Hasina
- Shakib confident of ‘stronger comeback’ from ban for breaching corruption code
- Wait and see, Hasina says as BNP calls government crackdown ‘eyewash’
- ICC bans Shakib for two years for not reporting ‘corrupt approaches’
- Six children die in Bangladesh balloon gas cylinder explosion
- Bangladesh to host D-8 summit after 20 years
- Mominul to captain Bangladesh in Tests, Mahmudullah in T20s against India
- ACC files case against expelled Jubo League leader, wife over 'illegal wealth'
- Onion prices will come down soon: PM Hasina