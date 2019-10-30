Home > Bangladesh

ACC prosecutes Kalabagan club chief Firoz over alleged illegal assets

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Oct 2019 10:22 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 10:22 PM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission has prosecuted Kalabagan Krira Chakra President Shafiqul Alam Firoz, who was arrested in an anti-casino drive, on charges of having undeclared fortunes worth Tk 26.8 million.

Saiful Islam, an assistant director at the ACC’s Dhaka office, initiated a case against Firoz on Wednesday, the commission’s spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya told bdnews24.com.

The graft-busters said in the case that he had made more than Tk 14 million worth of assets until 2017-18 tax year but the commission estimates the value of his wealth is as high as Tk 26.8 million. 

Moreover, no legitimate source of the assets being made has been found. He runs illegal businesses, the commission said, citing sources. 

Beyond these, Firoz owns movable and immovable assets in different parts of Dhaka city and abroad that are registered under his name or those of others. 

He paid Tk 6 million in one go to become a member of Dhanmondi Club. He eventually became president of the club.

His wife owns two luxury flats at Dhanmondi, according to the ACC.

Firoz is a central committee member of the Awami League’s wing for farmers Krishak League.

He sought the ruling party’s nomination to run for the Chandpur-5 (Shahrasti-Hajiganj) parliamentary seat in the last general election.

The owner of Zahrat Associate is also a vice-president of manpower export agencies’ association BAIRA.

The Rapid Action Battalion initiated two cases against him under drugs and illegal arms laws after arresting him with a firearm and yaba pills during a drive on Kalabagan club on Sept 20.

