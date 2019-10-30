Home > Bangladesh

ACC issues overseas travel ban on 11 PWD officials

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Oct 2019 05:59 PM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2019 05:59 PM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has issued an overseas travel ban on 11 officials, including nine engineers, of the Public Works Department or PWD.

The ACC is investigating the allegations of corruption and other irregularities levelled against them.

The anti-graft watchdog sent a letter on Wednesday to the immigration department of police’s Special Branch asking them to bar the 11 officials from travelling abroad, said Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, the spokesman for the ACC.

The officials are PWD’s Additional Chief Engineer Utpal Kumar Dey, superintending engineers Abdul Momen Chowdhury and Rokon Uddin, executive engineers Swapan Chakma, Mohammad Shawkat Ullah, Mohammad Fazlul Haque, Abdur Quader Chowdhury, Afsar Uddin and Elias Ahmad, and staff Sajjadul Islam and Senior Assistant Mumitur Rahman.

The ACC in its preliminary investigation found truth in the complaints of money laundering made against the officials, said the letter signed by Director Syed Iqbal Hossain, who is heading the probe.

