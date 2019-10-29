Three killed in Sitakunda ‘shootout’

The incident occurred at Choto Kumira area of the upazila at 3:30am on Tuesday, according to RAB-7 Assistant Director (Media) ASP Mahmudul Hasan Mamun.

RAB could not identify the bodies but they believe that the men were members of an inter-district robbery gang.

A RAB team raided Chhoto Kumira in the early hours of Tuesday after being tipped off about a group of men occupying the area for ‘highway robbery,’ said Mahmudul Hasan.

“When RAB reached the spot, the robbers opened fire forcing the elite force to retaliate. At one point, the assailants fled the area and three bullet-ridden bodies were found on the spot.”

Later, a pistol, a firearm, 12 rounds of bullets and various other domestic weapons were recovered from the spot, said Mahmudul.