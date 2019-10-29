DU students protest accommodation crisis in dormitories

DUCSU leader Tanbir Hasan Shaikat had previously threatened to move into VC Md Akhtaruzzaman’s residence with other students on Tuesday if the authorities failed to address their demands by Monday.

Accordingly, they occupied the road in front of the VC’s residence at 10:30am on Tuesday.

“We were prevented from entering the VC’s home in the morning by members of the proctorial team and the gatekeepers. We then took position on the streets. We will continue to stay, eat and sleep here until our demands are met,” Shaikat told bdnews24.com.

Assistant Proctor Abdur Rahim of DU, who was present at the scene, said: “We are holding discussions with them. It is their democratic demand. The matter is also a part of the university’s administrative plan. But it is a time-consuming issue. We hope that they will respond to our calls and move out.”