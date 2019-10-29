Home > Bangladesh

DU students protest accommodation crisis in dormitories

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Oct 2019 01:20 PM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2019 01:20 PM BdST

Some Dhaka University students have taken position in front of the vice-chancellor's residence to protest the authorities’ failure to resolve the accommodation crisis in dormitories by the deadline.

DUCSU leader Tanbir Hasan Shaikat had previously threatened to move into VC Md Akhtaruzzaman’s residence with other students on Tuesday if the authorities failed to address their demands by Monday.

Accordingly, they occupied the road in front of the VC’s residence at 10:30am on Tuesday.

“We were prevented from entering the VC’s home in the morning by members of the proctorial team and the gatekeepers. We then took position on the streets. We will continue to stay, eat and sleep here until our demands are met,” Shaikat told bdnews24.com. 

Assistant Proctor Abdur Rahim of DU, who was present at the scene, said: “We are holding discussions with them. It is their democratic demand. The matter is also a part of the university’s administrative plan. But it is a time-consuming issue. We hope that they will respond to our calls and move out.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

3 die in Sitakunda ‘gunfight’

Aziz Mohammad: 2 cases started

Longer wait for a new airport

Police escorting BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid to jail after a special judge court sentenced him to five years in prison for dodging taxes by using the duty exemption for MPs to import a luxury car and selling the vehicle later in breach of rules.

BNP leader Harunur Rashid gets bail

Man dies in Mymensingh warehouse fire

ACC sues Salim Prodhan, Lokman

File Photo

Another Abrar murder suspect held

Cafe attack defendants to plead on Oct 30  

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.