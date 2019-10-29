ACC files case against expelled Jubo League leader, wife over 'illegal wealth'
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Oct 2019 03:19 PM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2019 03:26 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a case against expelled Jubo League Office Secretary Kazi Anisur Rahman and his wife Sumi Rahman for amassing Tk 128 million in illegal wealth.
ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anowar Prodhan filed the case on Tuesday, said Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, the spokesman for the anti-graft body.
The graft busters charged Anisur with acquiring Tk 120 million by operating a casino business while Sumi is accused of amassing Tk 10 million in undocumented wealth.
Anisur, who went into hiding in the wake of the ongoing crackdown on illegal casinos, was expelled by the Jubo League on charges of corruption on Oct 11.
He faces allegations of amassing a huge amount of illegal wealth through extortion, charging commissions from tenders and offering different posts in the organisation to the highest bidder.
Anisur was appointed as the deputy office secretary to the organisation in 2012 before being promoted to the vacant post of office secretary six months later.
