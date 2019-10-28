Home > Bangladesh

Rohingya man detained in Cox’s Bazar with 800,000 yaba pills

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Oct 2019 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2019 02:50 PM BdST

A Rohingya man has been caught while attempting to traffic 800,000 yaba tablets through a fishing trawler in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila, said RAB. 

Jamal Hossain, 22, was arrested from Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive in Patuartek area under Jaliapalong Union of the upazila on Sunday morning, said Assistant Director (ASP) of RAB-15 Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Saadi.
 
RAB occupied the area after being tipped off about a large shipment of yaba pills arriving from Myanmar through the sea, said RAB officer Saadi. At one point, a fish trawler reached the seashore. Later, the elite force ordered about six suspects heading out from the trawler to stop. 
 
“When they tried to run away, RAB chased them down and managed to detain one person. Later, 800,000 yaba pills were recovered from the trawler.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Longer wait for a new airport

Man dies in Mymensingh warehouse fire

ACC sues Salim Prodhan, Lokman

File Photo

Another Abrar murder suspect held

Cafe attack defendants to plead on Oct 30  

Aziz Mohammad’s home raided

Tanker fined for oil spill

Jubo League leader Khaled formally charged

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.