Rohingya man detained in Cox’s Bazar with 800,000 yaba pills

Jamal Hossain, 22, was arrested from Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive in Patuartek area under Jaliapalong Union of the upazila on Sunday morning, said Assistant Director (ASP) of RAB-15 Abdullah Mohammad Sheikh Saadi.



RAB occupied the area after being tipped off about a large shipment of yaba pills arriving from Myanmar through the sea, said RAB officer Saadi. At one point, a fish trawler reached the seashore. Later, the elite force ordered about six suspects heading out from the trawler to stop.



“When they tried to run away, RAB chased them down and managed to detain one person. Later, 800,000 yaba pills were recovered from the trawler.”