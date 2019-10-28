Home > Bangladesh

Police arrest 21st suspect over BUET student Abrar murder

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Oct 2019 12:50 AM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2019 12:50 AM BdST

Police have arrested another suspect allegedly tied to the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad, taking the number of people apprehended in the case to 21.

The latest arrestee, SM Mahmud Setu, has been working in a pharmaceutical company after graduating from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET.

He was arrested at Bangla Motor in the capital, Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Masudur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

Setu is not among the 19 accused by Abrar’s father in the case, but police received information on his alleged involvement in the murder by questioning the other arrested suspects.

Eight suspects, all leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s BUET unit, have given confessional statement in court.

Abrar was bludgeoned to death allegedly by BCL members in a residential hall on the campus on Oct 6 reportedly for his Facebook post criticising the government’s deals with India.

BUET has expelled the suspects temporarily and banned organisational politics on the campus following protests after the incident.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

ACC sues Salim Prodhan, Lokman

Cafe attack defendants to plead on Oct 30  

Aziz Mohammad’s home raided

Tanker fined for oil spill

Jubo League leader Khaled formally charged

Khaled, Shamim remanded

HC issues rule on breastfeeding corners

Man dies in Narayanganj ‘gunfight’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.