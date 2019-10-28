Police arrest 21st suspect over BUET student Abrar murder
Published: 28 Oct 2019 12:50 AM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2019 12:50 AM BdST
Police have arrested another suspect allegedly tied to the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad, taking the number of people apprehended in the case to 21.
The latest arrestee, SM Mahmud Setu, has been working in a pharmaceutical company after graduating from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET.
He was arrested at Bangla Motor in the capital, Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Masudur Rahman told bdnews24.com.
Setu is not among the 19 accused by Abrar’s father in the case, but police received information on his alleged involvement in the murder by questioning the other arrested suspects.
Eight suspects, all leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s BUET unit, have given confessional statement in court.
Abrar was bludgeoned to death allegedly by BCL members in a residential hall on the campus on Oct 6 reportedly for his Facebook post criticising the government’s deals with India.
BUET has expelled the suspects temporarily and banned organisational politics on the campus following protests after the incident.
