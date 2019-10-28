Nephew, caretakers charged in two cases after raid on Aziz Mohammad’s house
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Oct 2019 08:04 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2019 08:04 PM BdST
The anti-drug authority has started two cases after confiscating 390 bottles of liquor in a raid on controversial industrialist Aziz Mohammad Bhai’s home in the capital’s Gulshan.
Three people are implicated in the cases initiated with the Gulshan police, said Khurshid Alam, assistant director at the Department of Narcotics Control or DNC.
Aziz Mohammad has not been named in either case but his nephew Omar Mohammad Bhai is charged in one of them, according to the DNC.
The suspects in the other case are Nabin Mandal and Md Parvez, the caretakers of the businessman’s residence.
DNC officials on Sunday raided two connected buildings on the same compound in Gulshan-2 used by Aziz Mohammad's family.
The authority seized a total of 390 bottles of alcohol, eight of which were found in Omar’s flat, said Khurshid.
The rest of the bottles were recovered from Aziz Mohammad’s flat along with shisha equipment, a roulette wheel and 1,600 gambling chips.
Nabin and Parvez were detained after the drive on Sunday. Omar is in hiding according to the case against him.
A general diary has been filed with Gulshan police over the recovery of the casino equipment, said Khurshid.
The law-enforcing agency will take measures after probing the matter.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP leader Harunur Rashid secures bail in tax fraud case
- Father of slain blogger Avijit Roy appears in court to give testimony
- High Court orders Muhammad Yunus to surrender by Nov 7
- Ex-BCL leader arrested over gang-rape in Bhola
- Rohingya man detained in Cox’s Bazar with 800,000 yaba pills
- Longer wait for a new international airport
- Man killed in Mymensingh warehouse blaze
- Police arrest 21st suspect over BUET student Abrar murder
- 2016 Dhaka terror attack: Defendants to plead guilty or not on Oct 30
- Dhaka University publishes corrected results of ‘Ka’ Unit admission tests
Most Read
- Anti-narcotics team raids Aziz Mohammad Bhai’s Gulshan home
- Race Asset Management parks funds in risky ventures: analysts
- Bangladeshi scientists plan to turn waste into eco-friendly hydrogen fuel
- Bangladesh ace Mushfiqur hangs up wicketkeeping gloves in Tests
- CIA got tip on al-Baghdadi’s location from arrest of a wife and a courier
- Indian medical students who studied in Bangladesh doing better back home
- ISIS leader al-Baghdadi is dead, Trump says
- Jubo League leader Khaled formally charged in arms case
- British lifestyle brand Lee Cooper enters Bangladesh
- High Court orders Muhammad Yunus to surrender by Nov 7