Nephew, caretakers charged in two cases after raid on Aziz Mohammad’s house

Three people are implicated in the cases initiated with the Gulshan police, said Khurshid Alam, assistant director at the Department of Narcotics Control or DNC.

Aziz Mohammad has not been named in either case but his nephew Omar Mohammad Bhai is charged in one of them, according to the DNC.

The suspects in the other case are Nabin Mandal and Md Parvez, the caretakers of the businessman’s residence.

DNC officials on Sunday raided two connected buildings on the same compound in Gulshan-2 used by Aziz Mohammad's family.

They found gambling equipment and a shisha bar on the rooftop of one of the buildings while a “huge” stock of liquor was seized from a room on the third floor of the other building, the officials said.

The authority seized a total of 390 bottles of alcohol, eight of which were found in Omar’s flat, said Khurshid.

The rest of the bottles were recovered from Aziz Mohammad’s flat along with shisha equipment, a roulette wheel and 1,600 gambling chips.

Nabin and Parvez were detained after the drive on Sunday. Omar is in hiding according to the case against him.

A general diary has been filed with Gulshan police over the recovery of the casino equipment, said Khurshid.

The law-enforcing agency will take measures after probing the matter.