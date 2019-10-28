Man killed in Mymensingh warehouse blaze

The blaze broke out at Basu Dev Pal’s cock sheet warehouse located at Ampatti area of the city at 6:30am on Monday, said No. 1 police outpost SI Faruk Hossain.

The dead man has been identified as 25-year-old Sumon Das. He was an employee at the warehouse.

Locals contacted the police and fire service after they saw black smoke billowing from the warehouse in the morning, said SI Faruk. Later, six units of fire service and police brought the fire under control in about one-and-half hours with the help of locals.

“But the entire warehouse was already gutted by then and Sumon was burnt to death. Fire service rescued Sumon’s body after the fire was tamed.”

It is believed that the fire originated from a mosquito coil or a burning cigarette, said Momen Morshed, in-charge of Mymensingh Fire Service Station.

The body has been sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.