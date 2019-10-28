Man killed in Mymensingh warehouse blaze
A man has been burnt to death after a cock sheet warehouse caught fire in Mymensingh.
The blaze broke out at Basu Dev Pal’s cock sheet warehouse located at Ampatti area of the city at 6:30am on Monday, said No. 1 police outpost SI Faruk Hossain.
The dead man has been identified as 25-year-old Sumon Das. He was an employee at the warehouse.
“But the entire warehouse was already gutted by then and Sumon was burnt to death. Fire service rescued Sumon’s body after the fire was tamed.”
The body has been sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
