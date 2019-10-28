High Court orders Muhammad Yunus to surrender by Nov 7

It also directed the law enforcement agency not to harass Yunus.



The bench, led by Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, issued the order on Monday after a hearing on a writ petition filed by Muhammad Ibrahim, brother of Dr Yunus, seeking for a smooth surrender to the court.



Barrister Rokonuddin Mahmud argued for the case for thepetitioner while Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled represented the state.



The Third Labour Court of Dhaka issued an arrest warrant for Dr Yunus on Oct 9 as he failed to appear in the court in connection with the three cases.



Grameen Communications Workers, Employees Union General Secretary Abdus Salam, Publicity Secretary Shah Alam, and another person initiated the cases on July 3, after they were sacked in June for forming a trade union at the workplace.

The court had also summoned the company’s Managing Director Naznin Sultana and Deputy General Manager Khandaker Abu Abedin. The judge granted them bail when they appeared in court on Wednesday.Grameen Communications is an organisation under the Grameen Trust.The court also summoned Grameen Communications Managing Director Nazneen Sultana and Deputy General Manager Khandaker Abu Abedin.Both of them surrendered to the court and were granted bail.