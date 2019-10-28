Ex-BCL leader arrested over gang-rape in Bhola
Bhola Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Oct 2019 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2019 03:24 PM BdST
Police have arrested a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League for his alleged involvement with the gang-rape of a woman in Bhola’s Manpura Upazila.
The arrestee, Nazrul Islam, 30, was a former president of Dakkhin Sakuchia Union unit of Chhatra League. He was arrested on Sunday night, said Sakhawat Hossain, chief of Manpura Police Station.
The woman was reportedly gang-raped by five men in front of her two-and-a half-year-old son in the Union’s Char Piyal area on Saturday.
The victim filed a case against five men, including Nazrul, with Manpura Police Station on the night of the incident.
A medical test on the woman has been done, said Bhola Civil Surgeon Dr Rabindranath Roy.
The four other suspects are Belal Patwary, 35, Md Rashed Paloan, 25, Shahin Khan, 22, and Kiron, 26.
“The woman, along with her son, was returning home to Manpura after visiting her parent’s house at Dakkhin Aicha village in Charfasson Upazila by a speedboat on Saturday,” OC Sakhawat said citing the case dossier.
“All the suspects who were the passengers of the boat forcibly took the boat to Char Piyal. Later, Nazrul came to the scene by another boat. They raped her and filmed the incident.”
Nazrul threatened to circulate the video on social media if she disclosed the incident to anyone, according to the case.
The four other suspects are on the run since the incident. Attempts to arrest them are underway, OC Sakhawat said.
