BNP leader Harunur Rashid secures bail in tax fraud case

A bench of High Court, headed by Justice Md Shawkat Hossain, passed the order on Monday after accepting a bail appeal against the verdict by a trial court.

A Dhaka trial court on Oct 21 jailed Rashid for five years in the case.

The HC also put a freeze on a Tk 500,000 fine slapped by the trial court.

The Anti-Corruption Commission that filed the case will move to challenge Rashid’s bail granted by the High Court, said the ACC’s lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.

In the same case, the trial court also sentenced former Channel 9 Managing Director Enayetur Rahman Bappi to two years in prison and fined him Tk 100,000.

Car trader Ishtiak Sadek was jailed for three years and fined Tk 4 million. Rashid is behind bars while the other two are on the run.

During the tenure of the BNP-led four-party alliance, the then lawmaker Rashid imported the vehicle enjoying the tax-free facility and sold it to the car trader Sadek, who later resold it to Bappi.