Man killed in alleged shootout with police in Narayanganj
A man detained for alleged ties to crimes has died in a so-called shootout with police in Narayanganj’s Araihazar Upazila.
The incident took place in Ilumdi village under the Upazila's Haijadi Union on Sunday morning, said Araihazar Police OC Nazrul Islam.
The dead man has been identified as 35-year-old Abu Sayed Chytka. He was implicated in various cases with the Araihazar and Sonargaon police stations, according to law enforcement.
Sayed was arrested during a drive on Saturday afternoon, said OC Nazrul.
“Police later conducted a drive to arrest Sayed’s associates with him in tow. Sensing the presence of police, the outlaws opened fire forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. Sayed was shot dead during the gunfight.”
Police recovered a pistol from the spot, said Nazrul.
Four policemen have undergone primary treatment after sustaining injuries in the shooting, he said.
The body of Sayed has been sent to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.
