Law will take its own course regardless of offender’s identity, says Hasina
Reazul Bashar from Baku, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Oct 2019 11:00 AM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 11:00 AM BdST
The law will take its own course irrespective of the identity of the offenders, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said as she vowed to continue the drive against casinos, drugs and corruption.
Hasina made the remarks at a meeting with Bangladeshi expatriates at the Baku Hilton Hotel in Azerbaijan on Saturday. She arrived in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Oct 24 to attend the 18th Non-Aligned Movement or NAM Summit.
“I have confirmed that the law will take its own course regardless of the identity or political affiliation of the offender; you must have seen it happen,” she said.
“Even those from my political party will be punished accordingly as a criminal is just a criminal.”
The government launched a crackdown on corruption and illegal casino business in September in addition to the ongoing drives against violence, terrorism and drugs.
A number of Jubo League leaders, including Dhaka South Jubo League President Ismail Chowdhury Samrat, were arrested under the drive.
Top leaders of Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League were stripped of their positions in their respective organisations. Law enforcers also arrested public representatives from the ruling party.
“The drive against corruption is still active and we’re getting good results from it. Drugs can destroy a person and their family. We’re taking adequate measures to fight drugs,” Hasina said.
“I’m trying my best. I’ll serve the country for as long as I’m here.”
“I believe that before preaching, one should practise the morals in their own home. I’m doing it now by leading the drive against corruption,” said Hasina.
The BNP has ‘no boundaries when it comes to corruption’, commented the prime minister.
“It’s a heinous crime that people suddenly spread rumours which end with someone’s death,” said Hasina as she warned against spreading rumours.
Turning her attention to her political adversary BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is currently undergoing medical treatment under the supervision of prison authorities, Hasina said: “It’s not that we’ve kept her in a bad state. Rather, she receives more benefits than any other convict.”
“She even took a maid along with her, which I believe is an unprecedented in any country.”
Khaleda, who is serving a 17-year jail sentence in two corruption cases, has been receiving treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University since Apr 1.
“She even got a separate cabin. I told them to run a movement, but it is her people who say that she is unwell. So far, I haven’t seen any of the BNP members start a movement or attempt to sway public opinion in their favour. They have failed to do so and I don’t have anything to say about it,” said Hasina.
“BNP filed a dozen false cases against me when they came into power. I have never filed a false case against anyone,” added the Awami League chief.
She also mentioned the corruption committed by Khaleda’s sons Tarique Rahman and Arafat Rahman Koko.
“They bribed an FBI officer. Can you imagine how much money they had?”
Hasina highlighted the cases of money laundering and the Aug 21 grenade attack filed against Tarique, the acting chairperson of the BNP.
WARNING:
