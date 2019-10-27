Jubo League leader Khaled, GK Shamim on 7-day remand over 'illegal wealth'

Acting Judge Md Al Mamum of Dhaka's Senior Special Judge Court issued the remand orders on Sunday, rejecting their bail pleas after the grafbusters sought 10 days to question each of them.

The court rejected their pleas for bail in the process.

ACC filed the two cases against Khaled and Shamim on Oct 21.

Shamim is accused of amassing Tk 2.97 billion illegally while Khaled is charged with acquiring Tk 55 million illegally.

Khaled, the expelled organising secretary of Jubo League's Dhaka (South) chapter, was arrested at his residence in Gulshan by the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB amid the crackdown on the illegal casino business.

He was later put into the custody of Gulshan Police as RAB initiated three cases under the firearms, drugs and money laundering legislation against him.

Meanwhile, RAB arrested Shamim along with his seven bodyguards with a huge cache of money in his office on Sept 20.

He was subsequently placed into the custody of Gulshan police and three cases, involving illegal arms, drugs and money laundering, were initiated against him.

Shamim has made a fortune as a contractor and identifies himself as a Jubo League leader.

RAB seized about Tk 20 million in cash, Tk 1.75 billion worth of fixed-deposit receipt or FDR savings, alcohol and firearms during the raid on his business in Dhaka's Niketon.