Jubo League leader Khaled, GK Shamim on 7-day remand over 'illegal wealth'
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Oct 2019 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 05:35 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has been granted permission to grill controversial Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan and government contractor SM Golam Kibria Shamim, better known as GK Shamim, for seven days in cases involving the acquisition of illegal wealth.
Acting Judge Md Al Mamum of Dhaka's Senior Special Judge Court issued the remand orders on Sunday, rejecting their bail pleas after the grafbusters sought 10 days to question each of them.
The court rejected their pleas for bail in the process.
ACC filed the two cases against Khaled and Shamim on Oct 21.
Shamim is accused of amassing Tk 2.97 billion illegally while Khaled is charged with acquiring Tk 55 million illegally.
Khaled, the expelled organising secretary of Jubo League's Dhaka (South) chapter, was arrested at his residence in Gulshan by the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB amid the crackdown on the illegal casino business.
He was later put into the custody of Gulshan Police as RAB initiated three cases under the firearms, drugs and money laundering legislation against him.
Meanwhile, RAB arrested Shamim along with his seven bodyguards with a huge cache of money in his office on Sept 20.
He was subsequently placed into the custody of Gulshan police and three cases, involving illegal arms, drugs and money laundering, were initiated against him.
Shamim has made a fortune as a contractor and identifies himself as a Jubo League leader.
RAB seized about Tk 20 million in cash, Tk 1.75 billion worth of fixed-deposit receipt or FDR savings, alcohol and firearms during the raid on his business in Dhaka's Niketon.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jubo League leader Khaled, GK Shamim on 7-day remand on graft charges
- HC issues rule on breastfeeding corners at public places, private institutions
- Man killed in alleged shootout with police in Narayanganj
- BCL leader injured in Khulna attack
- Law will take its own course regardless of offender’s identity, says Hasina
- Palestine to name road after Bangabandhu, invites Hasina to unveil plaque
- BGMEA building demolition hits a snag as contractor threatens to pull out
- DNCC not liable for councillors' misdeeds, says Mayor Atiqul
- Probe panel submits report on Bhola violence
- Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building
Most Read
- Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy questions US embassy in Dhaka’s motive, again
- BGMEA building demolition hits a snag as contractor threatens to pull out
- Tamim pulls out of India tour to stay with pregnant wife
- Panic in Pakistani city after 900 children test positive for HIV
- Krishak League in name only, not led by farmers but people from other professions
- Most of 39 UK truck victims were likely from Vietnam: priest
- Shakib faces BCB action over ‘illegal’ sponsorship deal
- Palestine to name road after Bangabandhu, invites Hasina to unveil plaque
- Fuel oil from leaked tanker spills over Karnaphuli river