Jubo League leader Khaled formally charged in arms case

RAB-3’s Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Belayet Hossain submitted the chargesheet to the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Devdas Adhikary on Sunday, said Md Jafar, deputy commissioner of the DMP’s crimes, information and prosecution department.

According to the elite police unit, Khaled and his cohorts established a 'criminal empire' across the capital’s Motijheel, Arambagh, Fakirapool, Shahjahanpur, Mugda, Kamalapur, Rampura and Shabujbagh areas, using illegal firearms to terrorise locals.

This is the first chargesheet to be filed since the crackdown on the illegal casino business began on Sept 18.

Khaled, the expelled organising secretary of Jubo League's Dhaka (South) chapter, was arrested at his residence in Gulshan by the RAB on charges of running a casino in Fakirapool’s Young Men’s Club.

They seized , a large cache of foreign currencies, yaba tablets and illegal weapons from his residence and large quantities of alcohol, gambling equipment and Tk 2.4 million from the club which Khaled was the president of.

He was later put into the custody of Gulshan Police as RAB initiated three cases under the firearms, drugs and money laundering legislation against him.



Meanwhile, Khaled was placed on a seven-day remand in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission over his illegal wealth