HC issues rule on breastfeeding corners at public places, private institutions
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Oct 2019 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 02:19 PM BdST
The High Court has issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be ordered to set up breastfeeding corners at public and autonomous institutions, workplaces, hospitals, airports and other gathering places.
Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the rule on Sunday after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hassan, who also named her nine-month-old child as a plaintiff.
The court also sought an explanation as to why the respondents’ failure should not be deemed illegal and asked why the Women and Children Affairs Ministry should not be directed to formulate a proposal to establish breastfeeding and baby-care corners in public places and private institutions.
Lawyer Abdul Halim argued the case for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled represented the state.
"Ishrat Hassan and her nine-month-old child Umair Bin Sadi filed the writ petition with the leave of the court. Ishrat is an advocate of the Supreme Court," said Halim.
"She went to Cox's Bazar with her child but her US Bangla Airlines flight back to Dhaka was delayed for five hours. During her long wait, she couldn't find any breastfeeding corner which naturally left her in a difficult position."
Although most places have designated smoking areas, there are no breastfeeding or baby care zones anywhere in the country, according to the lawyer.
"There have been several news reports on the issue but the government has failed to act on it, leading to the petition."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Law will take its own course regardless of offender’s identity, says Hasina
- Palestine to name road after Bangabandhu, invites Hasina to unveil plaque
- BGMEA building demolition hits a snag as contractor threatens to pull out
- DNCC not liable for councillors' misdeeds, says Mayor Atiqul
- Probe panel submits report on Bhola violence
- Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building
- Hasina talks Rohingya with Malaysia’s Mahathir, Iran’s Rouhani in Baku
- ACC investigating ex-BNP MP, war crimes suspect Momin Talukder’s ‘illegal wealth’
- Hasina seeks NAM support to resolve Rohingya crisis, fight climate change
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy questions US embassy in Dhaka’s motive, again
Most Read
- Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy questions US embassy in Dhaka’s motive, again
- BGMEA building demolition hits a snag as contractor threatens to pull out
- Tamim pulls out of India tour to stay with pregnant wife
- Panic in Pakistani city after 900 children test positive for HIV
- Krishak League in name only, not led by farmers but people from other professions
- Most of 39 UK truck victims were likely from Vietnam: priest
- Hasina seeks NAM support to resolve Rohingya crisis, fight climate change
- Misha defeats Moushumi to get reelected as film artistes’ association chief
- Probe panel submits report on Bhola violence