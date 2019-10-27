HC issues rule on breastfeeding corners at public places, private institutions

Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the rule on Sunday after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hassan, who also named her nine-month-old child as a plaintiff.

The court also sought an explanation as to why the respondents’ failure should not be deemed illegal and asked why the Women and Children Affairs Ministry should not be directed to formulate a proposal to establish breastfeeding and baby-care corners in public places and private institutions.

It gave the cabinet, women and children affairs, health, social welfare, and civil aviation and tourism secretaries four weeks to respond to the rule.

Lawyer Abdul Halim argued the case for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Saifuddin Khaled represented the state.

"Ishrat Hassan and her nine-month-old child Umair Bin Sadi filed the writ petition with the leave of the court. Ishrat is an advocate of the Supreme Court," said Halim.

"She went to Cox's Bazar with her child but her US Bangla Airlines flight back to Dhaka was delayed for five hours. During her long wait, she couldn't find any breastfeeding corner which naturally left her in a difficult position."

Although most places have designated smoking areas, there are no breastfeeding or baby care zones anywhere in the country, according to the lawyer.

"There have been several news reports on the issue but the government has failed to act on it, leading to the petition."