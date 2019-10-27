Govt fines tanker Tk 30m for Karnaphuli oil spill
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Oct 2019 04:23 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 04:27 PM BdST
The government has fined the tanker MT Desh-1 Tk 30 million for polluting the Karnaphuli by spilling oil into the river after a collision with another ship.
The Department of Environment’s Director Azadur Rahman Mollik issued the fine after a hearing attended by representatives of the tanker on Sunday.
Shangjukta Das Gupta, the assistant director of the department’s Chattogram metropolitan office, said MT Desh-1 leaked a large amount of fuel oil after hitting a vegetable oil-laden ship.
“We found proof of environmental damage after inspecting the area on Saturday. As a result, the owners of the two ships were summoned on Sunday.”
The authorities of Desh-1 have been ordered to pay the fine immediately, said the official.
The oil tanker operates under the licence of Narayanganj’s Agragami Shipping and is owned by Mohammed Nasir Uddin.
It spilled about 10 tonnes of diesel into the river after colliding with CT-38 near the Dolphin Oil Jetty of Chattogram Port early Friday.
However, almost 80 percent of the spillage had been removed by a cleaning vessel on Saturday, according to the Chattogram port authority.
Both the ships were subsequently detained.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jubo League leader Khaled, GK Shamim on 7-day remand on graft charges
- HC issues rule on breastfeeding corners at public places, private institutions
- Man killed in alleged shootout with police in Narayanganj
- BCL leader injured in Khulna attack
- Law will take its own course regardless of offender’s identity, says Hasina
- Palestine to name road after Bangabandhu, invites Hasina to unveil plaque
- BGMEA building demolition hits a snag as contractor threatens to pull out
- DNCC not liable for councillors' misdeeds, says Mayor Atiqul
- Probe panel submits report on Bhola violence
- Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building
Most Read
- Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy questions US embassy in Dhaka’s motive, again
- BGMEA building demolition hits a snag as contractor threatens to pull out
- Tamim pulls out of India tour to stay with pregnant wife
- Panic in Pakistani city after 900 children test positive for HIV
- Krishak League in name only, not led by farmers but people from other professions
- Most of 39 UK truck victims were likely from Vietnam: priest
- Shakib faces BCB action over ‘illegal’ sponsorship deal
- Palestine to name road after Bangabandhu, invites Hasina to unveil plaque
- Fuel oil from leaked tanker spills over Karnaphuli river