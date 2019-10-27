Home > Bangladesh

Govt fines tanker Tk 30m for Karnaphuli oil spill

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Oct 2019 04:23 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 04:27 PM BdST

The government has fined the tanker MT Desh-1 Tk 30 million for polluting the Karnaphuli by spilling oil into the river after a collision with another ship.

The Department of Environment’s Director Azadur Rahman Mollik issued the fine after a hearing attended by representatives of the tanker on Sunday.

Shangjukta Das Gupta, the assistant director of the department’s Chattogram metropolitan office, said MT Desh-1 leaked a large amount of fuel oil after hitting a vegetable oil-laden ship.

“We found proof of environmental damage after inspecting the area on Saturday. As a result, the owners of the two ships were summoned on Sunday.”

The authorities of Desh-1 have been ordered to pay the fine immediately, said the official.

The oil tanker operates under the licence of Narayanganj’s Agragami Shipping and is owned by Mohammed Nasir Uddin.
 
It spilled about 10 tonnes of diesel into the river after colliding with CT-38 near the Dolphin Oil Jetty of Chattogram Port early Friday.
 
However, almost 80 percent of the spillage had been removed by a cleaning vessel on Saturday, according to the Chattogram port authority.

Both the ships were subsequently detained.

