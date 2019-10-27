Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka University publishes corrected results of ‘Ka’ Unit admission tests

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Oct 2019 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 08:19 PM BdST

The Dhaka University authorities have published corrected results of ‘Ka’ Unit admission tests for science faculty students following a blunder in assessment.

The corrected results were published on the university’s website on Sunday, it said in a notice.

The university postponed the results hours after the publication on Oct 20 saying: “Technical faults led to some mistakes in assessing MCQ answer sheets of a set.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Khaled, Shamim remanded

HC issues rule on breastfeeding corners

Man dies in Narayanganj ‘gunfight’

BCL leader shot in Khulna

Law to take its course: PM

Bhola violence probe ends

Woman dies in Dhanmondi fire

Hasina, Mahathir, Rouhani talk Rohingya

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.