Dhaka University publishes corrected results of ‘Ka’ Unit admission tests
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Oct 2019 08:19 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 08:19 PM BdST
The Dhaka University authorities have published corrected results of ‘Ka’ Unit admission tests for science faculty students following a blunder in assessment.
The corrected results were published on the university’s website on Sunday, it said in a notice.
The university postponed the results hours after the publication on Oct 20 saying: “Technical faults led to some mistakes in assessing MCQ answer sheets of a set.”
