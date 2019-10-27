BCL leader injured in Khulna attack
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Oct 2019 12:06 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 12:06 PM BdST
A local Bangladesh Chhatra League leader has been injured after being hit by a rubber bullet in Khulna.
The incident occurred at Moshiali school field in the city at 10pm on Saturday, said Khanjahan Ali Police Station OC Md Shafiqul Islam.
Injured Sohel Mahmud is the vice-president of Mohanagar Chhatra League.
Sohel was in the company of his friends when he got shot, said Khanjahan Ali Police Sub-Inspector Monir Hossain. Sohel was unable to identify the assailants, he added.
He was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital by locals where he underwent treatment. Later, doctors declared that he was out of danger.
“A rubber-bullet shell has been found under Sohel’s right armpit. We are looking into how it got there. Everything will be clear after the probe,” Khulna city police's Deputy Commissioner Mollah Jahangir Hossain said.
