ACC starts cases against casino suspects Salim Prodhan, Lokman over ‘illegal wealth’

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Oct 2019 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 05:38 PM BdST

Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has started two separate cases against Mohammedan Sporting Club chief Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan and online casino businessman Salim Prodhan involving the acquisition of illegal wealth.

The graftbusters on Sunday charged Lokman with acquiring Tk 40 million illegally while Salim is accused of amassing Tk 120 million in undocumented wealth.

The cases were initiated by ACC Assistant Director M Saiful Islam and Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan, respectively.

