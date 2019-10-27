ACC starts cases against casino suspects Salim Prodhan, Lokman over ‘illegal wealth’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Oct 2019 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 27 Oct 2019 05:38 PM BdST
Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has started two separate cases against Mohammedan Sporting Club chief Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan and online casino businessman Salim Prodhan involving the acquisition of illegal wealth.
The graftbusters on Sunday charged Lokman with acquiring Tk 40 million illegally while Salim is accused of amassing Tk 120 million in undocumented wealth.
The cases were initiated by ACC Assistant Director M Saiful Islam and Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan, respectively.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jubo League leader Khaled, GK Shamim on 7-day remand on graft charges
- HC issues rule on breastfeeding corners at public places, private institutions
- Man killed in alleged shootout with police in Narayanganj
- BCL leader injured in Khulna attack
- Law will take its own course regardless of offender’s identity, says Hasina
- Palestine to name road after Bangabandhu, invites Hasina to unveil plaque
- BGMEA building demolition hits a snag as contractor threatens to pull out
- DNCC not liable for councillors' misdeeds, says Mayor Atiqul
- Probe panel submits report on Bhola violence
- Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building
Most Read
- Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy questions US embassy in Dhaka’s motive, again
- BGMEA building demolition hits a snag as contractor threatens to pull out
- Tamim pulls out of India tour to stay with pregnant wife
- Panic in Pakistani city after 900 children test positive for HIV
- Krishak League in name only, not led by farmers but people from other professions
- Most of 39 UK truck victims were likely from Vietnam: priest
- Shakib faces BCB action over ‘illegal’ sponsorship deal
- Palestine to name road after Bangabandhu, invites Hasina to unveil plaque
- Fuel oil from leaked tanker spills over Karnaphuli river