2016 Dhaka terror attack: Defendants to plead guilty or not on Oct 30

Dhaka’s Ant-Terrorism Special Tribunal Judge Judge Mohammad Mojibur Rahman set the date after the recording of testimonies of witnesses ended on Sunday, 11 months after the trial began.



Investigation Officer Humayun Kabir, an inspector of police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit, was the last of the 113 state witnesses.



Now the defendants will decide whether to plead guilty or not, or give statement defending themselves, or present any defence witness.



After the accused defend themselves, the closing arguments will be held before the verdict.



If they plead guilty, the judge can deliver a verdict as per the law.