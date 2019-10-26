Woman killed, two injured as fire breaks out at Dhanmondi residential building

Two others were injured in the fire that ignited on the third floor of the 12-storey apartment building opposite the Eidgah Mosque in Dhanmondi Road No. 6/A around 9:25 am on Saturday, the fire service said.

The casualties could not be identified immediately.

Three units of firefighters doused the flames at 10:10 am, Md Russell, the duty officer of the fire service's control room, told bdnews24.com.

A man and two women were rushed to a hospital after the incident, said Dhanmondi Model Police Inspector (Investigation) Parvez Islam.

Upon arrival at the hospital, doctors pronounced one of the victims dead, said Bacchu Mia, chief of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's police outpost.

The other woman also suffered from suffocation and has been admitted to the hospital while the man was discharged after primary care, according to Bacchu.

The source of the fire and the extent of damage incurred could not be determined immediately.