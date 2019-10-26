Home > Bangladesh

Probe panel submits report on Bhola violence

  Bhola Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Oct 2019 02:10 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 02:10 PM BdST

Local authorities have completed a probe into the violent clashes which left four people dead and over 100 others injured in Bhola's Borhanuddin.

A three-strong probe panel headed by Mamudur Rahman, deputy director of the Local Government Department in Bhola, handed a 15-page report to the deputy commissioner on Saturday.

The committee was initially given three days to submit the report with a deadline of Oct 24, said Mamudur, but they were later granted a two-day extension.

However he refused to be drawn on any details relating to the investigation as the High Court may look into the matter.

The other members of the probe are Bhola's Additional Deputy Commissioner (ICT and Education) Atahar Mia and Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Mohsin Al Faruk.

Muslim leaders staged a rally under the banner of 'Muslim Tawhidi Janata' in Borhanuddin to protest against an allegedly blasphemous post circulating on Facebook from the 'hacked account' of a local Hindu youth.

The protests subsequently boiled over into several skirmishes between protesters and the police, leaving a madrasa student and three others dead. At least 100 people, including 10 policemen were injured in the clashes.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina, Mahathir, Rouhani talk Rohingya

ACC probing ex-BNP MP Momin Talukder

Rohingya solution lies within Myanmar: Hasina

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy speaking at a session of Young Bangla With Sajeeb Wazed, an event organised by the Centre for Research and Information or CRI at a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Joy questions US embassy motive, again

3 Ctg criminals extorting from Qatar: police

DNCC show-causes truant councillors

HuJi leader Atiqullah

HuJi leader sought 'sponsors': police

Govt to provide security to Nusrat’s family: Anisul

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.