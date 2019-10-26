Probe panel submits report on Bhola violence
Bhola Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Oct 2019 02:10 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 02:10 PM BdST
Local authorities have completed a probe into the violent clashes which left four people dead and over 100 others injured in Bhola's Borhanuddin.
A three-strong probe panel headed by Mamudur Rahman, deputy director of the Local Government Department in Bhola, handed a 15-page report to the deputy commissioner on Saturday.
The committee was initially given three days to submit the report with a deadline of Oct 24, said Mamudur, but they were later granted a two-day extension.
However he refused to be drawn on any details relating to the investigation as the High Court may look into the matter.
The other members of the probe are Bhola's Additional Deputy Commissioner (ICT and Education) Atahar Mia and Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Mohsin Al Faruk.
Muslim leaders staged a rally under the banner of 'Muslim Tawhidi Janata' in Borhanuddin to protest against an allegedly blasphemous post circulating on Facebook from the 'hacked account' of a local Hindu youth.
The protests subsequently boiled over into several skirmishes between protesters and the police, leaving a madrasa student and three others dead. At least 100 people, including 10 policemen were injured in the clashes.
