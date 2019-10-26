ACC investigating ex-BNP MP, war crimes suspect Momin Talukder’s ‘illegal wealth’

Talukder is believed to be holed up in the country since the arrest warrant issued by the International Crimes Tribunal or ICT two and a half years ago in the war crimes case.

The national anti-graft agency said it found illicit assets worth Tk 30 million owned by Momin Talukder, his wife and two daughters.

It asked the BNP leader, his wife Masuda Momin and two daughters, Shamima Momin and Nasima Momin, last Sunday to submit a wealth statement and reveal the source of funds within 21 working days after receiving the notice.

According to the ACC's preliminary inquiry report, Momin Talukder has assets worth over Tk 21.3 million. His latest income tax return showed that he owns assets worth more than Tk 16 million. Of the figure, the amount of illegal wealth is worth Tk 5.97 million.

Besides, his wife has assets worth Tk 8.22 million, two daughters Shamima Tk 8 million and Nasima Tk 8.5 million, said the report.

On Mar, 2011, Mohammad Subed Ali, a freedom fighter from Kayet Para village in Adamdighi, started a case against Talukder accusing him of war crimes in a Bogura court. Later, the case was shifted to the ICT.

The BNP leader killed Monsurul Haque Talukder Tulu, Abdus Chhatar, Abdul Jalil, Altaf Hossain and several others on Nov 24, 1971 near Khari Bridge at Adamdiighi Bazar, according to the case.

On May 18, 2017, the ICT issued an arrest warrant for Momin, also a former BNP lawmaker from Bogura -3 seat, for crimes against humanity during the Liberation war in 1971.

The ICT investigators filed a report on three separate allegations--murdering 19 people, genocide and looting 19 houses--against him on May 3, 2018.

Later in May of the same year, the tribunal accepted a chargesheet against Momin Talukder for crimes against humanity.

He filed a nomination paper to contest in the 11th parliamentary election from the Bogura-3 constituency as a BNP-nominated candidate. He was later disqualified from the polls by the High Court.

Momin Talukder is now facing trial for charges of crimes against humanity in a three-member ICT led by Justice Shahinur Islam.

On Friday, ICT prosecutor Sultan Mahmood Seeman told bdnews24.com, "Of the 20 witnesses in the case, seven have given their testimonies. The tribunal will record the testimonies of the eight witnesses next Sunday.”

Momin Talukder had been elected MP twice from the Bogra-3 seat. After being elected in the 9th parliamentary polls, he also became chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry of forest and environment.