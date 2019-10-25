Three top Chattogram criminals running extortion racket from Qatar: Police

The trio – ‘Sarwar’, ‘Maxon’ and ‘Ekram’ – fled to Qatar two years ago after running the ring from jail for several years, according to them.

Police came to know about the ring by questioning five men detained from the port city’s Bayezid Bostami on charges of demanding extortion from businessmen on Thursday night.

The five are Md Ruhul Amin, 21, Md Tuhin alias Tufan, 28, Abdul Quader Sujan, 29, Md Jabed alias Bhagina Jabed, 31, and Raihan Ahmed Roney, 20.

Five firearms, cartridges, knives and sharp weapons were seized from them, said Chattogram Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner (Bayezid Bostami Zone) Poritran Talukder.

“They were extorting money from people in several areas, including Bayezid Bostami, Oxygen and Muradpur on instructions from Sarwar, Maxon and Ekram—the three terrorists living in Qatar," he told bdnews24.com on Friday.

They recently demanded extortion from two businessmen over phone. After an investigation, police found that Sarwar, Maxon and Ekram were running the extortion racket from the Middle East, he said.

Among them, Sarwar and Maxon were known as operatives of the Islami Chhatra Shibir. They feature on a police list of “top criminals” of Chattogram.

Ekram's full name is Imtiaz Sultan Ekram—a suspect in a case over the murder of a schoolgirl.

In mid-2011, police arrested Nurunnabi alias Maxon in Brahmanbaria, and Sarwar and Gittu Manik in Bayazid. AK-47 rifles and bullets were recovered from them.

Sarwar and Maxon were once known as close associates of Sajjad Hossain Khan, a Shibir leader, who is currently imprisoned in India.

Later, when their relationship deteriorated, they became followers of Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, another Shibir criminal, police said.

During their imprisonment in 2013, Sajjad fell out with Sarwar and Maxon, Nasir was shifted to the Kashimpur jail from Chattogram, and Sarwar and Maxon were kept in a separate ward of the Chattogram jail, according to police officials.

Sarwar and Maxon along with their followers controlled the extortion racketeering in the Bayezid area, while Ekram supervised the racketing from jail for nearly six years.

Sarwar and Maxon fled to Qatar after jumping their bail in 2017. And after being accused in the schoolgirl murder case, Ekram also followed them.

On Sept 6, Sarowar, Maxon and Ekram demanded extortion from a car parts dealer.

The five arrested young men were working for the trio. On Sept 23, a petrol bomb was hurled at the house of a businessman as he refused to give in to the extortion demand.

Ruhul, Jabed and Rony provided names and mobile numbers of business people to the three criminals in Qatar.