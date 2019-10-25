Home > Bangladesh

Three killed as bus overturns in Bogura

  Bogura Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Oct 2019 01:05 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2019 01:05 PM BdST

A woman and two children have died after a bus swerved out of control and overturned in Bogura's Shibganj Upazila.

The accident occurred around 1 am on Friday on the Dhaka-Bogura Highway, said Shibganj Police OC Mizanur Rahman.

The victims were identified as 'Shabnur', 22 hailing from Peerganj Upazila, her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter 'Manzila' and another three-year-old child 'Mehedi'.

“The Dhaka-bound bus from Dinajpur veered out of control and tipped over, killing the three people on the spot,” said the OC.

