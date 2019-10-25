Home > Bangladesh

Man dies of dengue in Khulna

  Khulna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Oct 2019 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2019 12:26 PM BdST

A man has died after contracting the mosquito-borne dengue disease in Khulna.

Abdus Sattar, 55, passed away during treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital around 3:40 pm on Thursday, said the hospital's resident physician Shailendranath Biswas.

Sattar was rushed to the hospital from Satkhira's Tala Upazila around 1:50 pm, said the physician, but further details on the patient are yet to be disclosed by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Md Ibrahim, 77, died while undergoing treatment for dengue at Khulna's City Medical College Hospital, according to relatives of the senior citizen. 

But bdnews24.com could not independently verify the claims.

Ibrahim, who hailed from the Brahmagati village in Khulna's Dighalia Upazila, was admitted to Islami Bank Hospital with fever and breathing difficulties on Tuesday, said his son Ibnul Hassan Minar. He was later moved to City Medical after his condition deteriorated on Wednesday.

"Doctors said my father had dengue after running a blood test on Thursday morning. He died in treatment around 1am on Friday," said Minar.

The authorities have recorded 22 fatal cases of dengue fever in the Khulna district so far, said Civil Surgeon Abdur Razzaque.

