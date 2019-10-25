Home > Bangladesh

Launch services on Bhola-Barishal route resume after day-long suspension

  Bhola Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Oct 2019 05:22 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2019 05:22 PM BdST

Launch services on the Bhola-Barishal route have resumed after several hours of suspension.

The district admission took the measure to avoid any unwanted incident after the Friday prayers following Sunday’s clashes that left four people dead and over 100 others injured.

Sharbadaliya Muslim Oikya Parishad, a religious platform, organised an event on Friday in Borhanuddin to protest the deaths and call for action against the alleged blasphemous post on Facebook which flared the unrest. But the group later postponed the event as the administration refused to authorise it.

"In the prevailing circumstances and for the sake of maintaining law and order, no rally will be allowed in the Bhola district. That is why, your application to organise a rally tomorrow (Friday) on the Bhola Government High School ground was not granted, ” said Mohammed Masud Alam Siddique, deputy commissioner in Bhola, in a letter.

However, road communication within the Bhola district remains suspended, according to transport owners.

On Sunday, at least four people died and over 100 others were injured in the clashes between police and locals in the Upazila. At least 10 policemen were among the injured.

Locals organised the rally to demand action against a youth who allegedly demeaned Prophet Muhammad on Facebook. The violence erupted after hundreds of locals gathered for a rally under the banner of ‘Muslim Tawhidi Janata’ in protest against the social media post.

Bhola BIWTC Assistant Director Kamruzzaman told bdnews24.com, "We suspended the launch services along the Bhola-Barishal route from the morning at the request of the deputy commissioner of Bhola and DIG of Barishal. The services resumed with the permission of the district administration at 3pm.”

