Hasina joins NAM Summit in Azerbaijan

The summit was inaugurated at Baku Congress Centre in Azerbaijan on Friday.

A platform of 120 developing countries, the Non-Aligned Movement is considered the biggest forum after the United Nations for political cooperation and suggestion.

Apart from the 120 member states, 17 other states and 10 organisations will participate in the summit of the platform that emerged 58 years ago in the context of the cold war as observers

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the heads of state as they reach the summit venue in the morning.

The inaugural session began after the photo session with the guests.

The outgoing NAM chairman President Nicolas Maduro delivered the welcome speech. He was was followed by the new chairman Ilham Aliyev.

Presidents of Iran, Cuba, Djibouti, Ghana Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, vice president of India and prime ministers from Nepal, Libya were present in the inaugural session.

At least 55 percent of people live in the NAM member countries. This year's summit will focus to revive the spirit of strong position NAM began to work with under the context of the cold war.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the lunch with the heads of state following the inaugural session. She will join the dinner hosted by President Ilham Aliyev in the evening.

Hasina reached Baku, capital of Azerbaijan on Thursday night to attend the NAM summit. She will stay in Hilton Baku Hotel during her visit.

The prime minister will join the full session, lunch with the delegates and closing ceremony of the summit on Saturday.