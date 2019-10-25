Hasina joins NAM Summit in Azerbaijan
Reazul Bashar from Baku, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Oct 2019 04:05 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2019 04:05 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has joined the 18th summit of the Non-Alligned Movement or NAM.
The summit was inaugurated at Baku Congress Centre in Azerbaijan on Friday.
A platform of 120 developing countries, the Non-Aligned Movement is considered the biggest forum after the United Nations for political cooperation and suggestion.
Apart from the 120 member states, 17 other states and 10 organisations will participate in the summit of the platform that emerged 58 years ago in the context of the cold war as observers
President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the heads of state as they reach the summit venue in the morning.
The inaugural session began after the photo session with the guests.
The outgoing NAM chairman President Nicolas Maduro delivered the welcome speech. He was was followed by the new chairman Ilham Aliyev.
Presidents of Iran, Cuba, Djibouti, Ghana Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, vice president of India and prime ministers from Nepal, Libya were present in the inaugural session.
At least 55 percent of people live in the NAM member countries. This year's summit will focus to revive the spirit of strong position NAM began to work with under the context of the cold war.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the lunch with the heads of state following the inaugural session. She will join the dinner hosted by President Ilham Aliyev in the evening.
Hasina reached Baku, capital of Azerbaijan on Thursday night to attend the NAM summit. She will stay in Hilton Baku Hotel during her visit.
The prime minister will join the full session, lunch with the delegates and closing ceremony of the summit on Saturday.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hanging bodies of couple found in Ashulia
- Three killed as bus overturns in Bogura
- Man dies of dengue in Khulna
- Police were unprepared to contain agitation in Bhola's Borhanuddin
- Hasina reaches Baku to attend NAM summit
- Ambassador Miller’s Sylhet trip bolsters Indo-Pacific partnership: Embassy
- Nusrat murder mastermind Siraj's cheers turn to tears in court
- Some familiar faces appeared in Bhola violence footage: Quader
- Hasina flies to Baku to attend NAM summit
- Roles played by convicts in the murder of madrasa student Nusrat
Most Read
- Feni court sentences 16 to death for Nusrat murder
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- After expelling Kausar, Hasina freezes Swechchhasebak League's Pankaj
- Nusrat murder mastermind Siraj's cheers turn to tears in court
- Roles played by convicts in the murder of madrasa student Nusrat
- SC asks Grameenphone: How much can you pay?
- Shela crowned Miss Universe Bangladesh, will compete in main pageant in US
- Japan’s KDDI Corp keen to invest in Bangladesh’s 5G networks
- Nusrat 'immortalised' by her sacrifice: court
- Ambassador Miller’s Sylhet trip bolsters Indo-Pacific partnership: Embassy