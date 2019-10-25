Hanging bodies of couple found in Ashulia

They were identified as Parvez Mia, 26, and his wife Sadia Akter, 23, both garment workers.



Informed of the matter, police went into the house and found the bodies hanging in a room early on Friday morning, said Abdus Salam, sub-inspector of Ashulia Police Station.



“The couple lived in a rented house in Burir Bazar. Parvez’s mother found their room locked from inside and when the couple didn't respond to her calls, she informed neighbours of the matter,” SI Salam said.



“An initial investigation suggests the couple died by suicide over a family dispute. A case will be initiated soon over the incident.”



The bodies were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.