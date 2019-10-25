Govt to provide security to Nusrat’s family, says Law Minister Anisul Huq
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Oct 2019 07:14 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2019 07:14 PM BdST
Law Minister Anisul Huq has said the government will provide security 'for as long as necessary' to the family of Nusrat Jahan Rafi, the madrasa student who was burnt to death for protesting against sexual abuse in Feni.
The minister gave the assurance at a media briefing at his Gulshan residence in Dhaka on Friday, a day after 16 people were sentenced to death for the murder.
After the verdict, Nusrat's family members expressed concerns over their security.
“The security will be provided to Nusrat's family for as long as it's necessary. Tough action will be taken against anyone who threatens the security of Nusrat’s family members,” he said.
A five-member police team led by a sub-inspector has been charged with protecting Nusrat’s family members, Sonagazi Police Station OC Mainuddin said.
The 18-year-old Nusrat had been tricked onto the roof of the madrasa where the perpetrators set her on fire on Apr 6 for not withdrawing a sexual assault case against Siraj, who allegedly orchestrated the attack.
Nusrat died five days later on Apr 10 in a Dhaka hospital, drawing a huge public outcry across the country.
