Govt to provide security to Nusrat’s family, says Law Minister Anisul Huq

The minister gave the assurance at a media briefing at his Gulshan residence in Dhaka on Friday, a day after 16 people were sentenced to death for the murder.

After the verdict, Nusrat's family members expressed concerns over their security.

“The security will be provided to Nusrat's family for as long as it's necessary. Tough action will be taken against anyone who threatens the security of Nusrat’s family members,” he said.

A five-member police team led by a sub-inspector has been charged with protecting Nusrat’s family members, Sonagazi Police Station OC Mainuddin said.

Feni Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on Thursday handed down the death penalty to 16 people, including ex-Sonagazi Islamia Fazil Madrasa Principal SM Siraj-Ud-Doula, who Nusrat accused of sexually abusing her, seven months after the incident.

The 18-year-old Nusrat had been tricked onto the roof of the madrasa where the perpetrators set her on fire on Apr 6 for not withdrawing a sexual assault case against Siraj, who allegedly orchestrated the attack.

Nusrat died five days later on Apr 10 in a Dhaka hospital, drawing a huge public outcry across the country.