DNCC asks 14 truant ward councillors to explain absence

The 14 have seven working days to come up with a response to the notices sent on Thursday, DNCC Secretary Rabindra Sri Barua told bdnews24.com on Friday.

They are Begum Meherrunnesa Haque, Khaleda Bahar Beauty, Aleya Sarwar Daisy, Elora Parvin, Kazi Zahirul Islam Manik, Abdur Rauf, Rajjab Hossain, ‘Nasir’, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Shamim Hasan, Nurul Islam Ratan, Shafiqul Islam, Taimur Reza and Motaleb Mia.

Mayor Md Atiqul Islam will decide on the issue no matter whether the truant councillors reply or not, according to Rabindra.

But the mayor told bdnews24.com he would inform the local government ministry and recommend the next course of action after getting the explanations.

“The ministry will decide on the next steps,” Atiqul said.

They hold board meetings once or twice every month, he said.

Several of the Dhaka ward councillors facing allegations of corruption have reportedly gone into hiding after the government launched the crackdown on illegal gambling, extortion, contract-grabbing and other wrongdoings, especially by the leaders of the ruling Awami League and its affiliates, in September.

Two DNCC councillors, Habibur Rahman Mizan and Tarequzzaman Rajib, have been arrested in drives as part of the crackdown.

Atiqul said the DNCC had sent letters to the local government ministry over Mizan and Rajib.

The government has sacked Arambagh Krira Sangha chief AKM Mominul Haque alias Sayeed Commissioner as Dhaka South City Corporation councillor for not replying to similar show-cause notice over his absence earlier.

He reportedly fled abroad after the crackdown was launched.

According to law, the government can remove city corporation ward councillors if they skip three meetings consecutively without valid reasons.