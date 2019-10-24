Wait for verdict in murder of Feni madrasa girl Nusrat ends Thursday

Feni Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mamunur Rashid is set to deliver the verdict seven months into the incident.

The judgment will be handed down after hearing on 62 working days, which the defence counsel M Shahjahan Saju has described as an unprecedented development in Bangladesh’s justice system.

He also claimed it was the first time videos were presented through projector in the courtroom as evidence during the trial of any murder case.

State counsel Hafez Ahmed hopes all the 16 accused will get maximum penalty, which is death sentence.

All the accused are behind bars and will be presented in court during the delivery of the verdict, according to Hafez.

Besides seeking justice, Nusrat’s family alleged the accused were threatening them.

Police have arranged special security for the family and strengthened surveillance ahead of the verdict.

Nusrat, a student of Sonagazi Islamia Fazil Madrasa had been tricked onto the roof of the madrasa where the perpetrators set her on fire on Apr 6 for not withdrawing a sexual assault case against SM Siraj-Ud-Doula, who allegedly orchestrated the attack from jail.

SM Siraj-ud-Daula

Nusrat’s brother Mahmudul Hasan Noman filed a case on the incident on Apr 8 naming eight people, including the principal as the main accused.

Nusrat, 18, died on Apr 10, five days after the attack, in a Dhaka hospital. Her death turned the attempted murder into a murder case.

The killing of Nusrat sent a shockwave across Bangladesh triggering protests against oppression of women and girls, drawing attention of the international media and prompting government high-ups, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to pledge justice for the girl.

Police named eight other suspects in the charge-sheet. The 16 indicted over the murder are Siraj, Nur Uddin, Shahadat Hossain Shamim, councilor Maksud Alam, Saifur Rahman Mohammad Zobair, Shakhawat Hossain Jabed, Hafez Abdul Kader, Absar Uddin, Kamrun Nahar Moni, Umme Sultana Poppy, Abdur Rahim Sharif, Iftekhar Uddin Rana, Imran Hossain Mamun, Mohammad Shamim, Ruhul Amin, and Mohiuddin Shakil.

Clockwise from top left: SM Siraj-ud-Daula, Nur Uddin, Saifur Rahman Mohammad Zobair, Absar Uddin, Abdur Rahim Sharif, Iftekhar Uddin Rana, Ruhul Amin, Umme Sultana Poppy, Kamrun Nahar Moni, Maksud Alam, Hafez Abdul Kader, Imran Hossain Mamun, Mohiuddin Shakil, Mohammad Shamim, and Shahadat Hossain Shamim.

Police arrested Siraj, 55, on Mar 27 in a case that charges him with sexual harassment of Nusrat.

The,18-year old, before her death on Apr 10, said she had gone to the madrasa to sit Alim exams, equivalent to HSC, on Apr 6.

She rushed to the roof on hearing that Nishat, one of her friends who is a witness to a case on sexual harassment charges against the principal, was being beaten there, Nusrat said.

Four burqa-clad people, who had their faces covered by niqab and hands with gloves, poured kerosene on her and set her on fire when she refused to withdraw the sexual charges against Siraj, she added.

Nur uddin and Shahadat Hossain Shamim confessed to their involvement in the arson attack leading to the death of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi in their testimonies before a Feni court.

Earlier, citing confessional statements of other suspects, police said Nur Uddin met Siraj in jail on Apr 4 and plotted the arson attack with the others the following day.

Shamim, a senior student of the madrasa, got involved in the attack because Nusrat had earlier refused his proposal for a relationship, police said.

Shahadat Hossain Shamim, Jabed Hossain, Emran Hossain Mamun, Mohiuddin Shakil and Iftekhar Hossain Rana.

Besides Shamim, Nusrat’s classmates Zubair, Moni, Poppy and Jabed directly took part in the arson attack on the rooftop, according to the law enforcers.

Poppy, a niece of Siraj, called and followed Nusrat to the rooftop, Moni pinned the victim down to the rooftop by her neck while Jabed doused her with kerosene and set her alight with a matchstick, police said citing their statements.

Moni, a relative of Shamim, also admitted to buying the burqas and handing those over to him, according to police.

Councillor Maksud Alam

Shamim had worked for local ward councillor Maksud, who according to the charges, knew about the incident and funded the burqas and kerosene.