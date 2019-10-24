Two Bangladeshi immigrants killed in US road crash
New York Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Oct 2019 12:51 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2019 12:51 PM BdST
Two Bangladeshi immigrants have died after being run over by a car in the US state of Arizona.
The accident occurred in the city of Phoenix at 5:45 pm (local time) on Monday, said police.
The victims have been identified as Mohammad Misbah Uddin Kajol, 50, and his 13-year-old son Abdullah Uddin.
Kajol was heading towards East Valley Islamic Center mosque with his son in the evening to perfom the Maghrib prayers, said Detective Sheikh. A black Dodge Durango ran them over at Erie Street and sped away.
He died on the spot as his son was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Abdullah succumbed to his injuries a day later.
Kajol had moved to the US with his wife, son and daughter only 10 days ago, said his elder brother Dr Iqbal Uddin Jewel.
