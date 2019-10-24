Two Bangladeshi immigrants killed in US road crash

The accident occurred in the city of Phoenix at 5:45 pm (local time) on Monday, said police.

The victims have been identified as Mohammad Misbah Uddin Kajol, 50, and his 13-year-old son Abdullah Uddin.

Police detained Michelle Hagerman, 54, in connection with the incident on Wednesday morning, said Detective Sheikh Tyler.

Kajol was heading towards East Valley Islamic Center mosque with his son in the evening to perfom the Maghrib prayers, said Detective Sheikh. A black Dodge Durango ran them over at Erie Street and sped away.

He died on the spot as his son was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Abdullah succumbed to his injuries a day later.

Kajol had moved to the US with his wife, son and daughter only 10 days ago, said his elder brother Dr Iqbal Uddin Jewel.