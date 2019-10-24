Some familiar faces appeared in Bhola violence footage: Quader
Published: 24 Oct 2019 08:21 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2019 08:21 PM BdST
Obaidul Quader has said “some familiar faces” have been spotted in the footage and photos gathered by the authorities after the deadly clashes between angry Muslims and police in Bhola.
Measures will be taken against those who have been identified after investigation, the road transport and bridges minister told reporters at the ministry in Dhaka on Thursday.
Reporters asked for the Awami League general secretary’s comments on media reports that members of Islami Chhatra Shibir and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, student fronts of the Jamaat-e-Islami and the BNP, respectively, were involved in the attacks on police and Hindu families at Borhanuddin.
The government has taken a “tough stance” over the incident, the minister said.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered a proper investigation into the incident and inquiries have been launched at different levels to find out exactly what had happened there,” he said.
The investigators are also checking whether there was any “conspiracy” and “ill motive of the communal forces” behind the incident.
Hackers reportedly took control of the Facebook account of a Hindu man to spread religious slur stirring widespread anger and protests in Bhola’s Borhanuddin leading to the clashes.
Police said fires were shot from the protesters' side as well and two of the dead had their heads thrashed by some heavy objects, alleging “a conspiracy by a quarter with vested interests behind the incident”.
Quader said the ICT Division was communicating with the Facebook authorities over the incident.
“This issue should be settled through discussions. Other countries, including India, face similar problems,” he said.
