Hasina reaches Baku to attend NAM summit
Reazul Bashar from Baku, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Oct 2019 11:56 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2019 11:56 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached Azerbaijan to attend the NAM summit.
The prime minister and her team arrived in Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at 9:30pm local time on Thursday.
She was welcomed at the Baku airport and taken to Hilton Baku Hotel in a motorcade where she will stay during her visit.
She will join the inaugural ceremony of the 18th NAM Summit on Friday.
She left Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight in the afternoon.
A platform of 120 developing countries, the Non-Aligned Movement is considered the biggest forum after the United Nations for political cooperation and suggestion.
The platform that emerged 58 years ago in the context of the Cold War will have its 18th summit on Oct 25-26 at the Congress Centre in Baku.
Apart from the 120 member states, 17 other states and 10 organisations will take parr in the summit as observers.
The president, the prime minister and the speaker of Azerbaijan will welcome the heads of state, government and other delegates to the summit.
Hasina will attend the luncheon hosted for the delegates.
The prime minister will attend a reception in the evening hosted by President Ilham Aliyev.
On Saturday, Hasina will take part in formal sessions, lunch with the heads of state and government and the closing ceremony.
She is likely to attend the dinner hosted by the ambassador of Bangladesh in Turkey who is also assigned as an envoy to Azerbaijan. She is likely to return home on Sunday.
