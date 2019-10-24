Home > Bangladesh

Hasina flies to Baku to attend NAM summit

  Reazul Bashar,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Oct 2019 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2019 05:34 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has left for Azerbaijan to attend the NAM summit.

The prime minister and her team of delegates left Shahjalal International Airport by Biman Bangladesh at 4pm on Thursday. She is likely to reach Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku at 9.30pm local time.

A platform of 120 developing countries, the Non-Aligned Movement is considered the biggest forum after the United Nations for political cooperation and suggestion.

The platform that emerged 58 years ago in the context of the cold war will have its 18th summit on Oct 25-26 at the Congress Centre in Baku.

Apart from the 120 member states, 17 other states and 10 organisations will participate in the summit as observers.

Hasina will be welcomed at the airport and taken to Hilton Baku Hotel in a motorcade where she will stay during her visit. She will join the inaugural ceremony of the 18th NAM Summit on Friday.

 

The president, the prime minister and the speaker of Azerbaijan will welcome the heads of state and other delegates to the summit.

Hasina will attend the luncheon hosted for the delegates.

The prime minister will attend a reception in the evening hosted by President Ilham Aliyev.

On Saturday, Hasina will take part in formal sessions, lunch with the heads of state and the closing ceremony.

Hasina is likely to attend the dinner hosted by the ambassador of Bangladesh in Turkey who is also assigned as an envoy to Azerbaijan. She is likely to return home on Sunday following the visit.

