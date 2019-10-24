Govt satisfied with Nusrat murder verdict, says AL’s Quader

The roads and bridges minister was reacting to a Feni court’s decision to sentence 16 people to death in the highly publicised murder case at a media briefing at the Secretariat on Thursday.

“Sixteen people have been sentenced to death in the Nusrat murder case. The trial proceedings were conducted and completed swiftly. For that we are satisfied on behalf of the government,” said Quader.

“There weren’t any adverse reactions to the verdict either. I believe her family will be content too,” he added.

SM Siraj-Ud-Doula, the madrasa principal who orchestrated the attack, is among those sentenced to death.

Local Awami League leaders Ruhul Amin, the vice president of the madrasa's governing body, and Maksud Alam, Sonagazi's ward councillor, were also punished for their roles in financing and facilitating the murder.

The other recipients of the death penalty are Kamrun Nahar Mony, Umme Sultana Poppy and Jabed Hossain, who were all classmates of Nusrat's and directly involved in the incident.