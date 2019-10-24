Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh will always respect the principles of United Nations: Hasina

Published: 24 Oct 2019 01:16 AM BdST Updated: 24 Oct 2019 01:16 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh will always respect the principles of the United Nations as a “responsible member” of the international community.

Bangladesh, she said, will continue its efforts to build cooperation among nations in order to solve economic, social, cultural or humanitarian problems and to contribute to worldwide peace and security.

She made the comments in a message issued on the eve of the United Nations Day to be celebrated on Thursday across the world.

The United Nations Day marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter.

With the ratification of this founding document by the majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council, the United Nations officially came into being.

The day is devoted to making known to peoples of the world the aims and achievements of the United Nations Organization. United Nations Day is part of United Nations Week, which runs from Oct 20 to 24.

In 1948, the United Nations General Assembly declared October 24, the anniversary of the Charter of the United Nations, as which “shall be devoted to making known to the peoples of the world the aims and achievements of the United Nations and to gaining their support for” its work.

Since then Oct 24 has been celebrated as United Nations Day.

This year the day is themed on ‘Greening the Blue’.

The prime minister described the theme as a time befitting one saying, the present government has demonstrated “remarkable leadership in undertaking massive adaptation and mitigation measures against climate change.”

She wished continuous strengthening of the engagement of Bangladesh with the UN system.

She said Bangladesh joins the international community in reiterating its “firm conviction to uphold peace; ensure security; protect human rights and promote development across the globe, as enshrined in the UN Charter and the Bangladesh Constitution.”

Bangladesh joined the UN in 1974 under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, three years after independence in 1971.

The prime minister recalled Bangabandhu’s first speech at the UNGA in 1974 when he stated: “The Bengali people have aspired to live in peace and friendship with all the nations of the world. The noble ideals enshrined in the United Nations Charter are the very ideals for which millions of our people have made supreme sacrifice.”

She hoped that the UN system will continue to serve humanity and bring peace, harmony and sustainable development for all.

