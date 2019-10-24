Ambassador Miller’s Sylhet trip bolsters Indo-Pacific partnership: Embassy

It said the visit during which he witnessed the USAID-funded projects and interacted with business leaders and government officials also bolstered the Indo-Pacific partnership in Bangladesh.

President Donald Trump's administration pursues Indo-Pacific Strategy which reflects the attention of the United States to the Indian Ocean region.

Miller toured Chevron’s Bibiyana Gas Plant and met Chevron Bangladesh President Neil Menzies to discuss increasing US-Bangladesh trade and investment.

During the tour of the Bibiyana plant, he learned how Chevron, through its subsidiaries in Bangladesh, contributes to the Indo-Pacific Strategy’s economic and security pillars by promoting Bangladeshi energy independence.

He congratulated Chevron on being the largest producer of natural gas in the country, accounting for over 55 percent of total domestic production.

Miller also applauded Chevron Bangladesh’s commitment to hire Bangladeshi nationals, roughly 95 percent of its workforce, and its corporate social responsibility programmes benefitting the local communities where it operates through economic development, education, and health initiatives.

He attended a dinner with the Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry and discussed how to increase free, fair, and reciprocal trade between the US and Bangladesh, and ways the two countries can work together to open more Bangladeshi sectors to trade and investment with US firms.

He also met Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Mustafizur Rahman and Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Kazi Emdadul Islam to discuss anti trafficking-in-persons efforts in the northeastern Sylhet region.

The ambassador reiterated that working with Bangladesh to counter trafficking-in-persons and to increase access to services for survivors of trafficking is a top priority for the US government.

While in Sylhet, he visited the Ratargul Special Biodiversity Conservation Area (SBCA) to observe how US contributions have helped strengthen Bangladesh’s capacity to respond to natural disasters and protect the environment.

“These and other USAID efforts to increase Bangladesh’s resilience to natural hazards will further US and Bangladeshi environmental priorities in the region,” the embassy said.

“The US vision for the Indo-Pacific region is a whole-of-government effort, conducted in close collaboration with nations in the region, including Bangladesh, to promote respect for national sovereignty, the rule of law, market-based economics, and free, fair, and reciprocal trade principles.

“Ambassador Miller’s visit to Sylhet is one of many initiatives of the US Embassy in Bangladesh this year to promote greater cooperation, dialogue, and mutual understanding between Bangladeshis and Americans; and, underscores Bangladesh’s strategic importance to a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” read the statement.