President Hamid invites Japanese emperor to visit Bangladesh in 2022

  Sajidul Haque, from Tokyo,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Oct 2019 12:10 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 12:10 PM BdST

President Md Abdul Hamid has invited the new Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife to visit Bangladesh in 2022 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

The president made the invitation at a banquet hosted by Naruhito after his enthronement, said his press aide Md Joynal Abedin.

Naruhito, 59, formally proclaimed his ascendancy to the throne on Tuesday in a centuries-old ceremony held at the Hall of Pine in Tokyo Imperial Palace.

President Hamid and his wife Rashida Khanam were welcomed by Naruhito and Empress Masako after they arrived at the ceremony.

“Our president exchanged greetings with the heads of state from different countries participating in the dinner,” said Abedin.

President Hamid will also attend a dinner hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Tokyo's New Otani Hotel on Wednesday evening.

Japan officially recognised Bangladesh on Feb 10, 1972 after the 1971 War of Independence. Since then, the country has been working as a development partner of Bangladesh.

