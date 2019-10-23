New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published

The fresh list was published from an event at the prime minister’s official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

In 2010, a total of 1,624 educational institutions were brought under the MPO scheme. After that, the enlisting was closed down for a long time leading to protests by teachers and staff.

Teachers and other employees of nongovernmental schools and colleges under the MPO

scheme receive a portion of their salary from the government.

Educational institutions are enlisted on merit. The qualified teachers of those institutions then come under the MPO scheme on the basis of fulfilling certain conditions.

"Those who want MPO enlistment will need to follow the instructions,” said Hasina.

Those failing to follow the guidelines will have their MPOs revoked, she said.

The previous Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith had announced a separate allocation to enlist new educational institutions under the MPO system in the budget of 2018-19 fiscal year with a few conditions.

Since there was no mention of MPO in the budget, enraged teachers and staff went on hunger strike. In effect, the prime minister on July 4 last year told the parliament that the MPO listing would start soon.

Afterwards, during the announcement of the 2019-20 budget in June, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said that MPO listing was starting again after a long gap and there is an allocation for it in the new budget.