New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2019 02:14 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 03:33 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has unveiled a new list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for the monthly pay order, which is effective retrospectively from Jul 1.
The fresh list was published from an event at the prime minister’s official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday.
In 2010, a total of 1,624 educational institutions were brought under the MPO scheme. After that, the enlisting was closed down for a long time leading to protests by teachers and staff.
Teachers and other employees of nongovernmental schools and colleges under the MPO
scheme receive a portion of their salary from the government.
Educational institutions are enlisted on merit. The qualified teachers of those institutions then come under the MPO scheme on the basis of fulfilling certain conditions.
"Those who want MPO enlistment will need to follow the instructions,” said Hasina.
Those failing to follow the guidelines will have their MPOs revoked, she said.
The previous Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith had announced a separate allocation to enlist new educational institutions under the MPO system in the budget of 2018-19 fiscal year with a few conditions.
Since there was no mention of MPO in the budget, enraged teachers and staff went on hunger strike. In effect, the prime minister on July 4 last year told the parliament that the MPO listing would start soon.
Afterwards, during the announcement of the 2019-20 budget in June, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said that MPO listing was starting again after a long gap and there is an allocation for it in the new budget.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court bans fuel sales for unfit vehicles
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- 16,000 undistributed books confiscated from school storeroom
- Casino links: Swechchhasebak League president removed
- Abducted BNP leader found dead in Rangamati
- President Hamid invites Japanese emperor to visit Bangladesh in 2022
- Murder suspect killed in Chattogram ‘shootout’
- ‘Become entrepreneurs, generate jobs for Bangladeshis’, Joy advises youths
- Relative of Bhola man whose Facebook account was hacked reported missing
- PM asks transport owners to give drivers proper work time, rest for road safety
Most Read
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- Only Bangabandhu, Hasina and Joy’s photos can be used in posters: Salman F Rahman
- FICA lends support to cricketers’ strike for ‘fair conditions’
- Players’ strike is part of conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh cricket: BCB president
- 300 wild animal hides seized in Dhaka, two jailed
- Malaysia's Mahathir stands by Kashmir comments despite palm oil boycott by India traders
- Police sub-inspector detained for ‘killing youth on mobile phone theft charges’
- NBR investigating ex-BCL gen secy, MP Nazrul Islam Babu’s assets
- Relative of Bhola man whose Facebook account was hacked reported missing
- Over to EU on Brexit delay, Johnson says after parliament rejects swift decision