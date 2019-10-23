Murder suspect killed in Chattogram ‘shootout’
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Oct 2019 10:57 AM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 10:57 AM BdST
The prime suspect in the murder of Dr Shah Alam in Chattogram’s Kumira has died in a so-called shootout with RAB in Sitakunda.
The incident took place in North Bashbariya area of Sitakunda Upazila in the early hours of Wednesday, according to RAB-7 Assistant Director Assistant Police Superintendent Tareq Aziz.
A RAB patrol team conducted a drive near North Bashbariya sea beach after being tipped off about Kalu and his associates occupying the area, Tareq Aziz said.
“Sensing the presence of RAB, Kalu’s associates opened fire forcing the elite force to retaliate. A bullet-ridden body of Kalu was found on the spot at the end of the gunfight.”
“The laguna headed towards the sea shore after the murder and the blood was washed off, said Tareq.
