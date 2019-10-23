Home > Bangladesh

Murder suspect killed in Chattogram ‘shootout’

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Oct 2019 10:57 AM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2019 10:57 AM BdST

The prime suspect in the murder of Dr Shah Alam in Chattogram’s Kumira has died in a so-called shootout with RAB in Sitakunda.

The incident took place in North Bashbariya area of Sitakunda Upazila in the early hours of Wednesday, according to RAB-7 Assistant Director Assistant Police Superintendent Tareq Aziz.

The dead man has been identified as Nojir Ahmed Sumon, alias Kalu, 26. One of the suspects arrested over the murder of Shah Alam has said that Kalu was the ‘mastermind’ of the attack, RAB officials said.

A RAB patrol team conducted a drive near North Bashbariya sea beach after being tipped off about Kalu and his associates occupying the area, Tareq Aziz said.

“Sensing the presence of RAB, Kalu’s associates opened fire forcing the elite force to retaliate. A bullet-ridden body of Kalu was found on the spot at the end of the gunfight.”

Former Saudi expatriate Shah Alam, 55, was serving as a doctor in a hospital in Kumira. He was on his way home from his chamber on Thursday in a three-wheel vehicle, popularly known as laguna, when he came under attack. The assailants, in the guise of passengers, killed him and threw his body at the side of the road. 

“The laguna headed towards the sea shore after the murder and the blood was washed off, said Tareq.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Be entrepreneurs, create jobs: Joy

Drivers need proper rest: PM

Bhola’s Biplob kin 'missing'

SI ‘beats man to death’, held

Bhola SP’s Facebook account hacked

Seven get death for rape and murder

Bangladeshi expat dies on way home

Man dies after son hits him with rod

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.