Murder suspect killed in Chattogram ‘shootout’

The incident took place in North Bashbariya area of Sitakunda Upazila in the early hours of Wednesday, according to RAB-7 Assistant Director Assistant Police Superintendent Tareq Aziz.

The dead man has been identified as Nojir Ahmed Sumon, alias Kalu, 26. One of the suspects arrested over the murder of Shah Alam has said that Kalu was the ‘mastermind’ of the attack, RAB officials said.

A RAB patrol team conducted a drive near North Bashbariya sea beach after being tipped off about Kalu and his associates occupying the area, Tareq Aziz said.

“Sensing the presence of RAB, Kalu’s associates opened fire forcing the elite force to retaliate. A bullet-ridden body of Kalu was found on the spot at the end of the gunfight.”

Former Saudi expatriate Shah Alam, 55, was serving as a doctor in a hospital in Kumira. He was on his way home from his chamber on Thursday in a three-wheel vehicle, popularly known as laguna, when he came under attack. The assailants, in the guise of passengers, killed him and threw his body at the side of the road.

“The laguna headed towards the sea shore after the murder and the blood was washed off, said Tareq.